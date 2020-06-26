'I am a super woman' | Community marches in honor of women, peace and unity

A Woman's Right to March brought together women from all over the city to honor each other's stories and to advocate for unity.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Woman's Heart to March started with a song but it's purpose.

"To unify and to come together," Zenobia Dobson said.

She and Terry Walker Smith organized the two-hour event. Community members danced, shared encouraging words, shared stories of resilience.

"I put on my vest with an S on my chest I'm a super woman," Dobson said.

Women from every corner of the city shared their stories and wore shorts and masks in honor of loved ones they have lost.

"It's important because we all have a story, you know life begins with a woman," mother and community advocate Sherri Williams said. "I'm here because I'm one of the mothers who's lost a son to violence."

Latonya Kennedy also lost a child. Her son died on July 9, 2019.

"That's my baby, that's my oldest," she said.

For her, the day was about honoring him and standing with mothers who know that feeling. It was the same for Zenobia Dobson.

"It's about our women in the city empowerment, it's time to embrace one another," she said.

After words of encouragement and prayer over a hundred women, men and children marched from the coliseum to the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame.