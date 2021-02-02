Inclusive playground opens in John Sevier Park, welcoming children of all backgrounds

Organizers cut the ribbon on the Blount Inclusive Playground on Tuesday, officially opening the park to everyone.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — All children should have the chance to have fun on a playground, spending time with other kids. A new playground recently opened at John Sevier Park to make sure kids will have that chance, regardless of what they are able to do.

Organizers held a ribbon-cutting at the new Blount Inclusive Playground at John Sevier Park on Tuesday to celebrate the end of the first phase of construction. Families could spend time at the playground before the event, enjoying equipment of all kinds.

The project has been in the works for several years after the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted original fundraising plans. However, the Lions Club International Foundation helped fund it.

In a post on social media, officials specified that the inclusive playground will not include a roll-on wheelchair swing. They said most manufacturers of those swings operate in countries that do not meet U.S. safety standards.

They also said the swings would need to be fenced and gated according to insurance requirements, separate from other playground structures. They said separating a wheelchair swing would defeat the purpose of an inclusive playground.