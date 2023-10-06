East Tennessee to mark Indigenous Peoples Day on Monday

The Sequoyah Birthplace Museum in Vonore serves as an educational resource telling communities the story of the Cherokee and their impact.

VONORE, Tenn. — Indigenous Peoples Day is approaching, which focuses on the communities and people whose lives and cultures were changed by colonial practices. In 2021, President Joe Biden issued a proclamation on it and since then, the day has been marked by communities across the country.

It is typically observed on the second Monday in October, the same day as Columbus Day, a federal holiday established in 1937. Seventeen states so far have holidays honoring Native Americans, with some following on the same day. According to the Pew Research Center, Tennessee is not one of those states.

"It's another way of reminding people about the culture," said Charlie Rhodarmer, manager and director of the Sequoyah Birthplace Museum. "I think by recognizing Indigenous Peoples Day, it's another way of reminding people about the different tribes and nations that are around this country, that were here before the Europeans ever showed up."

He said the Tellico Blockhouse was built in 1794 and was used until around 1807, and then was dismantled in 1819. It became the site where treaties were negotiated and became a point of contact between the U.S. and the Cherokee. Troops were garrisoned there to make sure no Europeans would encroach on Cherokee territory, Rhodarmer said.

However, an "Americanization Program" later began that focused on assimilating Cherokee communities into the society of the early U.S. Part of the program showed Cherokee people how to act more like settlers, living on a farm and developing trades like blacksmithing.

"It was here at the Tellico Blockhouse that Sequoyah learned to blacksmith, and he learns here and it begins his journey. There's a number of stories about Sequoyah, about where he sees or what sparks his want to create a writing system for the Cherokee. One of those stories is that he sees one of the officers writing orders here, and he's amazed that because of this little piece of paper, Captain Smith shows up at the Forks of the River on Thursday with 100 men because that little piece of paper told them to," said Rhodarmer.

Rhodarmer said Sequoyah announced he would create a writing system in his blacksmith shop, in 1809. He said the system was finished in 1821, with the creation of the Cherokee syllabary, or the Sequoyah syllabary.

"In 5,000 years of recorded human civilization, in all the records, no one person has ever created a writing system by themself, who was illiterate. He had not gone to school to learn English, German, Latin, Spanish — he created a writing system not knowing how to read or write in any other language. It was just incredible," said Rhodarmer.

He said the museum hosts Cherokee language classes at the museum, usually in the late fall or early winter. They also have demonstrations on basketry, pottery, genealogy and several other practices.