'It takes a village' | Knoxville Area Urban League helps hundreds with job help each year

One of the main pillars of the Knoxville Area Urban League's work is workforce development in hopes to both change lives and uplift the community.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One of the core pillars of the urban league is workforce development, but its mission is much bigger than just offering job help.

"I always say a community is only as strong as it's weakest link," the Knoxville Area Urban League's Terrence Carter said.

For Carter, it is also about changing lives and uplifting not just one person but the entire family.

"We cannot have pockets of our community struggling and challenged and the affluent part not have any challenges," he said. "We are all better when we all succeed."

Lives like Eric Campbell who is now celebrating one year at a new job.

"It made me feel empowered to get some things done finally," he said. "It allowed me to better myself especially for my future."

Vinchelle Mobley feels that way too.

"I got my GED," she said. "I've been in the nursing field, I've kinda done a lot but a lot is experience that's how I look at it."

But even after several different jobs, Mobley is dreaming of future things she plans to do.

"I want to start a men's home, help them with their credit and help them build themselves up," she said.

However, she does not feel like what she wants out of this life has to end with one goal. She wants to do more.

"I have my CDL so I really want to go into trucking but I want to be the mind behind it," Mobley said. "And hey who knows, maybe I can give the men in the home a job.

For her the Urban League's workforce programming helped her craft all of these ideas, things like classes, trainings and job fairs.

The league helps at least 300 people with workforce help each year. However COVID means that number for 2020 may be a little higher.

"We continue to provide services where we are working with employers to identify jobs that are available," Carter said.

Mobley said having a space that's dedicated to that matters so she can create the life she wants for her and her family.

"I have to build something for my kids I mean there has to be some kind of legacy and it starts with me," she said.

You can learn more about the Urban League's programming and how you can donate here. You also won't want to miss the virtual Urban League Impact even on Thursday, Oct. 29 at 4 p.m. Info below.