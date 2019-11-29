SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn — Three years ago, thousands of lives changed forever as wildfire tore through much of Sevier County -- destroying homes, businesses and thousands of acres of forest and claiming more than a dozen lives.

November 28 means much more than just Thanksgiving for a lot of East Tennesseans and others around the country.

After the wildfires, some people thought the area would never recover, but three years later it did -- and business is booming.

"I woke up this morning and my Facebook memory pops up. You can imagine all the things that were in there," said Ripley's Entertainment regional manager and city commissioner Ryan DeSear. "The fire to me is close to being yesterday as it is for many people, but at the same time you think three years of your life has gone by."

He said he's seen a positive shift since the fire.

"Things are on the up and up. Every now and then people go 'We came to see the wildfire damage'. I think they're expecting a big scar upon the land even to this day and are surprised when the city is functioning just as normal."

As for the aquarium, DeSear said they are fortunate for what was in place during the fire and what's been accomplished since.

"We've reviewed all our procedures and have new things in place."

But amid devastation three years ago, he said people deeply cared about the well being of the animals.

"The number one question I got was how are the penguins. In their life with devastation, lost everything and they are worried about our animals which brings tears to your eyes."

He said the whole city has been blessed with record years of tourism since, but that's not the only thing that has united the city.

"It's about a sense of community and a place where we live. It's about all the people and our national parks," he said.

But he'll never forget the night that changed everything.

"Business is booming, we're so blessed to have that, but it's still there... memories in the back of your mind for sure."

Earlier this year Ripley's was named the best aquarium in North America by USA Today.

