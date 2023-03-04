Knoxville community paints with Jack the owl at Ijams

Adults and children gathered to learn and paint with Jack the owl who survived a human error.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A feathered friend Jack the owl at Ijams Nature Center cannot fly away in the wild as he once used to.

Ijams received Jack about one year ago from another rehabber and now takes care of him.

Besides acclimating to Tennessee's rocky weather, Jack had big obstacles to overcome, primarily to recover from getting hit by a car. Because of it, he has sight problems.

"Our animals are well taken care of so that they can acclimate really well to the different temperatures here," Sarah Brobst, director of visitors services at Ijams said.

Brobst said Jack wouldn't be able to survive out in the wild. And while he cannot do what he used to, he gets a lot of company with his newly found purpose.

"To teach people a little bit more about the eastern screech owl and why they're important," Brobst said. "And what part they play in the whole circle of life."

Mountain Mama's at Ijams had a full house Saturday. Children and adults gathered to meet and paint with Jack.

"It's a lot of fun and you know, just a good way to get some creativity going," Brobst said. "You know, with spring there's wildflowers... so it's a good way to jump into the year."

In the lesson, they learned how owls play a vital role in the circle of life and their special characteristics.

"You know keeping rodent populations and stuff under wraps... the same thing like snakes," Brobst said. "They're silent flyers. So, even when they're sweeping through the forest, you don't hear them because of their silent flight."

With the stroke of their paint brushes and the mixing of colors, the students were guided by the teacher to create a likeness of Jack on their canvas.

"Well, they're gonna come out with a finished canvas and you know, a lot of people were taking pictures and stuff in there," Brobst said. "So, they will have little bits and pieces of Jack in their painting."