JROTC cadets retire record number of American flags

The group doesn't plan to stop now that they've the new record.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A group of JROTC cadets at South Doyle High School are working to retire a record number of American flags.

Marcus Vartan, the senior army instructor at the high school, said his cadets set out to accomplish the record two years ago but COVID-19 put the project to a halt.

Vartan said as of right now, the cadets have collected more than 6,100 flags, which he said marks a new state record.

He said after they properly retire the flags, they'll collect the grommets and honor the South Doyle Cherokees in their own way.