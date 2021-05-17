JROTC cadets retire record number of American flags

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A group of JROTC cadets at South Doyle High School are working to retire a record number of American flags.
Marcus Vartan, the senior army instructor at the high school, said his cadets set out to accomplish the record two years ago but COVID-19 put the project to a halt.
Vartan said as of right now, the cadets have collected more than 6,100 flags, which he said marks a new state record.
He said after they properly retire the flags, they'll collect the grommets and honor the South Doyle Cherokees in their own way.
The group doesn't plan to stop now that they've the new record.