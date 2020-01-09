K9 special agents and their handlers visit temporary TBI exhibit in Pigeon Forge

Four K9 special agents and their handlers visited an exhibit in Pigeon Forge that featured the K9s themselves.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Most of the time, people visit museums to learn about other people. However, when four K9 special agents and their handlers visited a temporary TBI exhibit at the Alcatraz East Crime Museum Monday, they learned a lot about their own jobs.

On Monday, K9 agents Wrigley, Scooter, Diesel and Faith visited the Alcatraz East Crime Museum in Pigeon Forge and learned more about themselves. However, they weren't the only thing on display at the temporary exhibit. It also features information about unsolved cases and artifacts from victims.

Visitors can also see agent badges and tribute to the only fallen officer — Daveon Frazier.