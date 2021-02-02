KARM puts out white flag to give people experiencing homelessness break from the heat

KARM said that it puts out its white flag when temperatures hit 85 degrees, or when the heat index hits 90 degrees.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Staying outside for long periods of time can be dangerous for some people, causing sunburns or heat stroke. So, the Knox Area Rescue Ministries rolled out its iconic white flag to give people experiencing homelessness a break from the heat.

The flag is meant to be a sign for people who need a place to stay that the chapel is open for them. It can provide relief from the weather during uncomfortable and unsafe conditions.

While in the chapel, people can get food and water. They can also stay in KARM's dorms at night, according to officials.

