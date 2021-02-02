KARM receives almost 1,000 pounds of food from UT Catering after Vols game

Officials said that they received pork loins, potato wedges, buffalo chicken and veggie trays to give to people struggling with homelessness in Knoxville.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Vols may not have won against Pittsburgh on Saturday, but the Knoxville community still received a prize — food for the hungry.

The Knox Area Rescue Ministries announced that they received almost 1,000 pounds of food from UT Catering after the home game, supplied by Aramark. A van was packed with food including pork loins, potato wedges, buffalo chicken, veggie trays and hot dogs.

"We think it's the perfect solution to help feed our community's homeless and hungry while also eliminating food waste," officials said on social media.

There were many other kinds of food that KARM officials said people could choose from. Information about how the food would be used was not immediately available, but KARM regularly provides meals for people experiencing homelessness.

They also offer an "Abundant Life Catering" program. In the program, participants work under a professional chef and other staff, learning culinary skills to help them re-enter the workforce and stop cycles of homelessness.