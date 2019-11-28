KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Some families play football or enjoy a specific dish as a Thanksgiving tradition. Yet, the Knox Area Rescue Ministries has a Thanksgiving tradition that is not like most other people's.

At KARM, Thanksgiving is about serving the community. So, they serve hundreds of people a Thanksgiving meal, with an additional fixing. Along with the meal, people will be able to connect to their families, no matter where they are, with free phone calls provided by U.S. Cellular.

People will also have free internet access to research housing and opportunities. There will be U.S. Cellular associates there to help people use devices.

"We expect more than 800 people to enjoy Thanksgiving at KARM,” Burt Rosen said, KARM’s President and CEO.

With the help of more than 140 volunteers, KARM will work to make them feel welcome and to serve them a traditional Thanksgiving meal.