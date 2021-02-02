Karns community group raising funds to fix swimming pool that's more than 50 years old

The Karns Lions Club said that the pool needs sandblasting to remove paint, patching to fix broken pieces of concrete and tile replacements.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Sitting by the pool while getting some much-needed rest and relaxation is a summer tradition. It's something that almost everyone does, but some families in Karns may not have the chance to soak up the sun.

The Karns Lions Club said they are raising funds to fix a public pool that is more than 50 years old. They said it is one of the last community pools in the area and can be used as a space to raise funds in the future for a variety of causes.

In April, officials said they signed a contract with Classic Pools and Spas to start the repair project. However, they said that the estimated cost for the repairs increased to $150,000 since they started the fundraiser.

The club also said that the old plaster material around the pool needs to be demolished and re-plastered. They plan to replace the old tile with a classic waterline that has depth markings.

The Karns Lions Club said that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they were not able to create many fundraising opportunities last year. So, they created an online fundraiser to ask the community for help making the repairs.

They said they were still collecting donations in a social media post made on Tuesday. Anyone who wants to donate can also send donations through the mail at P.O. Box 7251 Knoxville, TN 37921.

The pool was first opened in 1969 and the group said several sponsors have helped with the repair including Mortgage Investors Group, Vaughn Pharmacy, Mike Grimes Insurance LLC, Salon Matias, Senor Cactus and the Karns Community Club.