KAT electric buses on the assembly line, should arrive in June

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — More fully electric buses are set to hit the roads of Knoxville soon, after Knoxville Area Transit was given the green light to buy more in December 2019.

Officials with KAT shared an image of one bus being built on the assembly line Wednesday. They wrote a short poem about the bus to accompany the picture, for National Poetry Month. The buses are expected to arrive sometime in June.

We're feeling good and mighty fine,

Our first electric bus is on the assembly line!

It should arrive sometime in June,

We'll let you know - it's coming soon!

City leaders allowed KAT to buy four new, fully electric buses. Officials said that they hoped to eventually replace the current fleet of hybrid models and reduce Knoxville's emissions.