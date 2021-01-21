x
KCSO asking for public's help searching for missing Knoxville woman

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing Knoxville woman who last seen on Tuesday.

Rachel Adams is believed to have left her home in West Knox County, around Gallaher View Road, and could be in a silver Lincoln Navigator. The car' tags are from Tennessee, "6T-15V4."

Adams is around 5'5" and has brown eyes and hair. Anyone with information on here location should call Detective J. Shipley at the sheriff's office, (865) 215-2243.

No other information was available Wednesday night. This story will be updated when more information is available.

