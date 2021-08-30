KCSO teaches handgun safety and awareness class

Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler said attendees learned about what they can and can't do at the sessions.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The new "Constitutional Carry" law allows people who can legally own a gun to carry without a permit. The law can be confusing for gun owners when it comes to specifics like places where firearms are and are not allowed.

Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler is stepping in to help people understand how to legally and safely carry firearms. The sheriff's office offers 4-hour informative sessions about the new law on the last Saturday of each month at the Knox County Sheriff's Office Regional Training Academy.

Sheriff Spangler said while he does support the right to bear arms, he also believes doing so comes with great responsibility. “When you pull the trigger on that weapon, wherever that bullet goes, you’re responsible for where it ends up.”

He feels this informative class is the county’s way of doing its part. “To give those people an opportunity to understand the new law and to also understand what they can and cannot do. What they are responsible for and what they are not responsible for,” Spangler said.

Although you are legally allowed to carry a handgun without a permit in certain places, Sheriff Spangler doesn’t recommend doing it just because you can. “Is it smart? I’m going to say no because what you’re doing is you’re making yourself a target,” he said.

“It’s just not a good idea to walk around with your weapon exposed because they are going to see you and either shy away from you or, as I said a minute ago, they’re going to think that you’re a threat.”

Exposed weapons can also make it tough for law enforcement to do their job. “I saw someone in a local Walmart not only carrying a weapon as far as a gun, but they were also carrying a knife, so you know they’re carrying it exposed,” Spangler said.

The sheriff said It’s important to understand if you are carrying a visible handgun and someone reports your activity as suspicious, police have the right to investigate the situation.

“You just have to be careful and you have to be mindful and educating our community right now is very important,”

The sessions will be limited to 50 individuals at a time on a first-come, first-served basis.