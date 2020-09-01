KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Getting through the winter can be a challenge for some families, so KUB is helping them stay warm.

Its 19th Project Help campaign began Jan. 8 and runs through Feb. 5. During the campaign, KUB will provide emergency heating assistance to people in need. Whether they help due to job loss, illness, injuries or disabilities, KUB will help families meet a rising cost of living through community donations.

They also help seniors stay safe through the winter by helping them pay for heating.

KUB partnered with Food City, WVLT, WIVK, the Knoxville News Sentinel and Home Federal Bank for Project Help. There are four ways people can donate:

Buy a donation coupon when you shop at Food City

Make a donation at Home Federal Bank

Send a check to: Project Help, P.O. Box 59017, Knoxville, TN 37950

Check the donation box on KUB bulls to make a one-time donation, or to make a monthly pledge

"Project Help depends solely on community and individual contributions," Susan Edward said in a press release, Chief Administrative Office of KUB. "Thanks to generous donors, last year Project Help was able to help over 400 families in need stay safe and warm through the winter."