KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After spending around a month inside, businesses are set to reopen on Friday, May 1. However, as people start eating in restaurants and going outside again, the doors on Yassin's Falafel House will stay closed.

In a video on Facebook, Yassin Terou, the restaurant's owner, said that it will keep its doors closed on May 1 and May 2.

During that time, the team will evaluate whether it is safe to reopen the dining area and whether they will be able to control crowds as they go to eat at the iconic Knoxville restaurant.

The restaurant said that the decision to stay closed is meant to help keep team members, as well as the community as a whole, safe and to slow the spread of coronavirus.

"We are very excited to see our customers, and to see each of your faces," Terou said. "We need you, we need your business. But, one thing that's very concerning for me is opening on Friday, on a weekend. I don't think it's going to be a great idea for our restaurant."

People can continue ordering meals online, even if it means they will need to eat them at home.

