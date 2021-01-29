Kentucky State Patrol changes protocol so troopers can be closer to home

New troopers will be able to pick three posts that they would prefer to be assigned to, so they can choose to stay close to home when graduating the academy.

As the Kentucky State Police accepts applications for the next academy class, they are changing protocols so that troopers can stay closer to home after graduating.

New troopers will be able to pick three posts that they prefer to be assigned to. When they graduate, they will be assigned to one of those three posts. Officials said that it could help assuage concerns with new troopers that they could need to relocate if they pursue a career in law enforcement.

“In the past, a trooper who resided in Eastern Kentucky could potentially land at a Western Kentucky post upon graduation,” said Michael Murriell, a recruitment branch commander. "The ability to provide assurance to our new recruits that they won’t have to pack up their families and relocate to the other end of the state will alleviate those concerns.”

Anyone interested in applying for the academy will need to submit an application by March 26. Classes should start in October, officials said. Applications can be downloaded online and must be sent to the KSP Recruitment Branch at 919 Versailles Road, Frankfort, KY 40601.