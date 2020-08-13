"A very kind and selfless deed" | Knoxville Police officer comforts man in need

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Police work isn't only about arresting criminals and stopping crimes. Sometimes, it's about helping the community and comforting people in need.

Officer Dana Crocker helped one man who looked like he was crying by a parking lot Thursday. Crocker gave him a new pair of shoes since he wasn't wearing any, as well as a new shirt. She also spoke with him in the parking lot, listening to what he had to say, according to officials.