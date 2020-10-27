Knox Co. Library and East Tennessee Historical Society to receive COVID-19 relief funds

Officials said that Secretary Tre Hargett will present the grant during an event on Thursday. It will allow them to purchase supplies and materials.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Officials said that the Knox County Public Library and the East Tennessee Historical Society were awarded a grant through the federal CARES Act, according to officials. It will help them continue working through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grant will allow museums and archives to buy technology helping them to connect with people virtually and communicate about programs, exhibits and other information digitally. It also allows for museums to buy supplies and retrofit spaces to keep staff and visitors safe.

The East Tennessee Historical Society has helped record events, collect artifacts and save stories from East Tennessee history. The organization helps host lectures, conferences, school programs, museum exhibits and other heritage programs.

The Library Service and Technology Act grant and CARES grant will provide for public access catalog stations at libraries, color printers and videoconferencing equipment, according to officials. It will also help officials buy more personal protective equipment.