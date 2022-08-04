Knox Co. nonprofit that helps families involved in juvenile court hosts its first fundraiser since start of pandemic

The Knox County Juvenile Court Assistance Board auctioned baskets filled with different kinds of items.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A nonprofit group that helps families going through the juvenile court system held its first fundraiser since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday.

The Knox County Juvenile Court Assistance Board auctioned off baskets filled with different kinds of goodies, raising money to continue supporting families. Funds will go to help families with necessities like bedding, assistance with transportation and other kinds of hurdles people can face.

Judge Tim Irwin said that the money will help the nonprofit help even more families, covering expenses that families may not expect.

"When kids go into custody, not everything's covered," he said. "Sometimes, they need clothes. Sometimes, they need bus passes, sometimes they need a gas card. So maybe a family can take some kids that otherwise wouldn't be able to, or help with a KUB bill or bunk beds for grandmom to help out. And that's what think fund goes to support."