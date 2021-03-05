Knox County Asian Americans share their favorite costumes and outfits in temporary exhibit

The free temporary exhibit that runs through May 27 spotlights symbols and meanings of different clothing items found in various cultures of Southeast Asia.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — May marks Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. To celebrate, the Asian Culture Center of Tennessee displayed some of its costumes at the Knox County offices in downtown Knoxville.

The free temporary exhibit runs through May 27. It includes different pieces of clothes, spotlighting symbols and meanings found in various cultures of Southeast Asia.

People are also encouraged to post a picture of their favorite costume on social media with "#knoxasianfestival." Using the hashtag also gives them a chance to win a free Knox Asian Festival t-shirt.

Organizers of the annual Knox Asian Festival decided to postpone their usual event until 2022, but they are encouraging people to donate what they can to make the upcoming event the best one yet.