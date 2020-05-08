Knox County Board of Health passes proposal to allow bars to reopen with 10 p.m. curfew

The Board of Health originally voted to close bars in Knox County for two weeks starting Aug. 3, before changing the order and allowing them to open until 10 p.m.

The Knox County Board of health voted to pass a proposal allowing bars to reopen in the county Wednesday evening with a 10 p.m. curfew.

The board approved the change with a 7-1 vote. Dianna C. Drake was the only member to vote against the proposal. The change will go into effect immediately since it is an amendment to the original order. It will be in effect until Aug. 20 unless the board votes to extend it.

Last week, the BOH voted to close bars in Knox County for two weeks starting Aug. 3. The only member that voted against the proposal was Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs. The order applied to businesses that got more than 50 percent of their profits from alcohol sales.

Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler said Tuesday it is the responsibility of the Knox County Health Department, not the sheriff's office, to regulate and enforce the ordinance. He said citizens should direct non-compliance complaints to KCHD.

O'Brien: Until something points us this is not the right the direction, we should try this. As we get more information we should be more surgical for dealing with issues that may come to us to consider. — Amelia Young (@ameliayoung) August 5, 2020

Spangler kept a similar stance on mask enforcement, citing questions over the constitutionality of such mandates.

Several bars in Knox County said they would defy the Board of Health's order to close, including The Casual Pint. Other bars said the order shouldn't apply to them since they didn't fit the board's definition of a bar.

One board member, Dr. Patrick O'Brien, proposed the change to the curfew which would allow bars to open with a 10 p.m. curfew before the board met.

"Based on the current data showing community spread has not been located in bars and restaurants as a primary source, I offer an amendment to Knox County Board of Health Regulation No. 2020-3 that amends sections 4 and 11 with the addition of "at 10 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time daily," he wrote in an email requesting a change to the meeting agenda.

The board also held a public forum during Wednesday's meeting. Mayor Jacobs suggested holding a forum once a month for members of the community to voice their opinions to the Board of Health.