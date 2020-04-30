The Knox County Clerk is getting ready to reopen its doors on May 4, with new guidelines for visitors to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Before then, Knox County Clerk Sherry Witt said two offices will offer drive-thru services, at the Knox County Courthouse and the East location. The services will be available May 1 for February, March and April vehicle registration renewals, and for disabled driver placards renewals.

The Courthouse Clerk's Office and the Cedar Bluff, Halls and East satellite offices will then open on Monday. They will process several routine applications for residents, following guidelines to reduce the spread of COVID 19. The offices will be available for the following services:

Applications for Title and Registration

Registration Renewals

Marriage Licenses

Notary Oaths and Bonds

Business License Applications

Driver License Applications

Applications for Real ID/Gold Star Driver License

RELATED: Real ID deadline may be extended as TN pushes back driver license renewal deadlines

Officials also said they ordered contagion barriers and the barriers will be installed in the offices soon. Residents are encouraged to wear masks and gloves while in the service area, and they will only be allowed in one-at-a-time as long as there is enough room to maintain social distancing.

The County Clerk encourages people to renew registrations by mail, phone or online when possible, to limit travel outside.

Governor Bill Lee extended the expiration of March and April vehicle registrations to June 15. He also delayed the expiration of most licenses and IDs set to expire between March 12 and May 18. They will be valid for an additional six months after their original expiration date.

RELATED: President Trump: Real ID deadline is being pushed back