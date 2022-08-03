Knox County closes sale of Andrew Johnson Building

A Nashville-based real estate development company purchased the building with plans to open a boutique hotel called Hotel AMERICANA.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The sale of the historic Andrew Johnson Building was closed on Monday, according to a release.

Nashville-based BNA Associates purchased the building for $6 million with plans to open a boutique hotel called Hotel AMERICANA, which is centered around the building's early roots in the music scene.

"The Andrew Johnson Building has a lot of history in this community, and BNA will now carry on that legacy for a whole new generation," said Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs. "Transferring this unique property to the private sector will help boost our local economy, producer hotel/motel, mixed-drink, and local option sales taxes, and provide a number of jobs."

The Andrew Johnson Building opened in 1929 and was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1980. Knox County purchased the building in 1991 and Knox County Schools' administrative offices operated there for decades.

KCS was relocated to the TVA East Tower at the end of last year.