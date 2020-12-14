x
Knox County Commission previewing potential changes for hotel

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — The Knox County Commission is discussing potential changes for the hotel set to be built inside the Andrew Johnson building. 

Developer BNA Associates said earlier this year it was having trouble with financing the plans for a boutique hotel inside the AJ building.

In an updated agreement with the county, 10New learned the financial trouble is tied to the pandemic.

It now wants to use the space for apartments for up to five years.

After that, the rooms would be made into a hotel.

A vote is expected next week.

