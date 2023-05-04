Community fridge installed in South Knoxville meant to expand food access

The community fridge is meant to increase people's access to fresh food, 24 hours a day.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Community leaders installed a fridge for everyone in Knox County at Sam Duff Park, named the Sam Duff Community Fridge.

The Knox County Health Department said it was funded through a contract with the State of Tennessee Project Diabetes grant. It is meant to give people more access to fresh food, including fruits and vegetables, at any time of the day. Partners for this fridge included the City of Knoxville Parks and Recreation Department, Knox Pride, and the South Woodlawn Neighborhood Association.

The health department hoped the fridge would promote healthier eating and prevent diet-related diseases like Type 2 diabetes. It is also meant to reduce household food waste and food insecurity, creating a space where community members can donate excess household produce.

“We want to encourage anyone who is interested to enjoy fresh fruits and vegetables from the community fridge,” said Kinsey Simmerman, Public Health Educator at KCHD. “We are excited for the opportunity to increase access to healthy foods for everyone in the community and look forward to announcing more community fridges in the future.”

There are guidelines for donating at this community fridge. They are listed below.

No alcohol.

No meat, dairy, frozen or expired food products.

Label food with the date.

No prepared or home-cooked meals.

Only put in what you would take out.

The Sam Duff Community Fridge is located at 4060 Chapman Highway.

The fridge was installed near the Knox Pride Center, expanding their offering of food for the community. The center also offers a food pantry open Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. through 4 p.m. The center is located at 4028 Chapman Highway.

Another satellite pantry is open at South Press, a coffee shop, where people can find nonperishable food and some kinds of hygiene items for free. That pantry is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. through 6 p.m.