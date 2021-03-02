Knox County Health Department looking for volunteers to help with COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Officials said that they are looking for medical and non-medical volunteers to help them distribute the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Knox County Health Department announced Tuesday that they were looking for volunteers to help during their COVID-19 vaccine clinics. Officials said that they were looking for medical and non-medical volunteers to help out.

Anyone who wants to help distribute COVID-19 vaccines will need to register through the Tennessee Department of Health's website. Officials said that both paid and volunteer positions are available across the state.

Volunteers will be asked about any active licenses or certifications, as well as other background data. Once a person's application is approved, they will receive notifications of opportunities to support the state's COVID-19 response.