Knox County library gives families a chance to check out museums and the zoo for free or reduced-price

With the Read City Explorer Pass, families can book a visit to a museum or even Zoo Knoxville for free, while logging hours in the Read City USA challenge too.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Families, groups and avid readers will have a chance to visit some of East Tennessee's cultural attractions for free, as long as they have a library card.

Through the Read City Explorer Pass, cardholders can book a visit to a museum or other kinds of institutions for free or for cheaper than they would pay otherwise. To reserve a visit, they just need to choose a place and date online.

Zoo Knoxville, the Museum of Appalachia, The Muse and James White's Fort are all participating in the program along with several other organizations.

Resevations for children must be made with an adult's card, and each institution determines its own age categories. Explorer passes must also be reserved up to 6 weeks in advance, and cardholders are limited to two passes per month.

"The ability to inspire kids to want to learn," said Tina Rolen, Zoo Knoxville's director of marketing. "Well, this is just an extension of learning that we can offer a unique facet that the library may not have in a book on the shelf, but we can do it in nature."