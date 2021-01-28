Knox County nears completion on several boat dock projects along waterway

Officials said that crews replaced the boat dock at Concord Park and have started replacing the dock at Cherokee Park.

Through all the clatter of construction, some wintertime projects are almost done along the waterway in Knox County.

The Parks and Recreation Department said that crews recently replaced the boat dock at Concord Park and started replacing the dock at Cherokee Park. Once those projects are complete, officials said they will replace the dock at Melton Hill Park.

“These two docks were constructed at the same time 30 years ago, so they’re going to have to be replaced at the same time,” said Chuck James, the Director of Parks. “It’s all good, though. We’ll get these finished and move on to the next project.”

Crews dismantled the Concord Park and Cherokee Park docks several weeks ago, since they were not in use, according to a release from officials. They hope to have both projects done by the end of next week, depending on the weather.

Every winter, the Tennessee Valley Authority lowers the water level so people can make repairs to their docks and clean their boats. Officials hope to use that chance to replace the Melton Hill Park dock.

“TVA lowers the water level out there for about a week, so when we have that window of opportunity, we’ll get there,” James said. “That will be another brand-new dock for our residents.”

The projects have cost under $10,000, according to a release from officials.