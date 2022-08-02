Knox County Public Library invites people to find their 'Book Boyfriend' for Valentine's Day

The books are wrapped up to hide their covers, with some small descriptions of the story.

A book can sometimes make the best companion, and the Knox County Public Library wants to connect readers with the next novel they'll fall in love with.

At the Karns branch, readers can find several books on display that have been wrapped to hide their covers. Instead of the book title, people just see phrases that give people a little insight into the kind of story contained with the pages.

Officials with the library called it a "blind date with a book" on social media.

People can also stop by the Bearden Library to go on a blind date with a book.