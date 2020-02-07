Knox County Sheriff responds to mask mandate Wednesday evening

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — After the Knox County Board of Health voted to require masks inside of public spaces, the Knox County Sheriff issued a response Friday evening.
The full response can be read below:
There are serious questions as to the constitutionality of the order made by the health board. My Deputies are sworn to support and defend the constitution. We will rely on the citizens of this community to protect themselves and others in the manner they find appropriate.
Health officials said they wanted to educate people on why they should wear masks when out in public, and that people would be given a mask if they were seen without one. The board voted 7-1 in favor of the new policy.
It applies to people at least 12 years old. However, the policy does not apply to people who are outside, at a place of worship or if they're eating or drinking at a restaurant. It also does not apply if someone has a medical condition prohibiting them from wearing a mask.
