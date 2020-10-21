Knox County Sheriff's Office meets with merit council to improve hiring process

The Merit System Council is made up of community volunteers who enforce a set of guidelines to ensure fair hiring and management practices in Knox County.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office is looking to improve its hiring processes and community volunteers are helping.

They met with The Knox County Merit System Council on Tuesday to collaborate on ways to improve the hiring process. The council is made up of a group of community volunteers appointed by the Knox County Board of Commissioners who help set the rules that law enforcement uses when hiring people.

"Our law enforcement teams should not be worried about this group meeting," said Larsen Jay, the Knox County Commission chair. "They want great officers and they want to be able to support them in dynamic ways."