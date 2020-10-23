Knox County teen joins inaugural class of female Eagle Scouts

Alyssa Ross joined the Great Smoky Mountain Council in East Tennessee and became one of the first young women to be an Eagle Scout.

A girl made history in East Tennessee Thursday night after she became one of the first-ever female Eagle Scouts in the U.S.

Alyssa Ross swore into the Great Smoky Mountain Council, wearing the several badges she earned to become an Eagle Scout. Officials said that she is one of around 800 girls in East Tennessee who signed up to participate in the scouts.

"It has been a crazy experience," she said. "Now that I'm actually here, it's after all the work that we've done and everything we've been through. It's just so crazy to think about it."

She will join hundreds of young women who will make the first class of Eagle Scouts in the U.S. The Great Smoky Mountains council was founded in 1915, and now works with over 10,000 young people across 21 counties, according to officials.

The council also includes co-ed programs like exploring, venturing as well as STEM experiences.