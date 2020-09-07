Knox County to receive more than $590,000 in art grants, for 29 local organizations

The grants were awarded after an advisory panel and the Tennessee Arts Commission reviewed different projects.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — State and county leaders announced that Knox County will receive $591,802 in grants from the Tennessee Arts Commission Thursday. The grants will go to 29 different organizations.

Some of the funding for the grants came from the federal CARES Act, according to officials. According to officials, the commission expects to award approximately 1,000 grants across Tennessee, totaling to more than $7 million.

Knox County Senators Becky Massey (R-Knoxville), Richard Briggs (R-Knoxville) and Lt. Governor Randy McNally made the announcement.

"We are very pleased to announce these grants which enrich the culture and community of Knox County through the arts,” they said in a joint statement. “The arts improve creative thinking skills of students, communicate local culture and enhance the beauty of our community to be enjoyed by residents and visitors."

The organizations receiving grant funds include The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley, the Arts & Culture Alliance of Greater Knoxville, Big Ears Festival, Joy of Music Youth Music School and the Knoxville Museum of Art.