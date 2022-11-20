Knox Pride speaks on Colorado shooting during Transgender Day of Remembrance vigil

November 20 is a national holiday where people come together to honor those who face discrimination and stigma across the nation.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — November 20 is Transgender Day of Remembrance and Knox Pride observed the holiday by honoring the lives that were lost in the Colorado Springs shooting Sunday afternoon.

Taken place at the Knox Pride Community and Resource Center, people came together to send their love to lost lives, learned how to engage with elected leaders and make a difference in the community.

Knox Pride was already meeting to honor the transgender people whose lives were lost to anti-transgender violence. The group read the names of those who died this year.

The transgender population has suffered various forms of abuse and challenges within communities. This holiday is meant to honor those who face discrimination and stigma across the nation.

It is also a holiday meant to advocate for transgender people's rights as well as focus on the struggles they face in their lives and how others can show their support.