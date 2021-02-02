Knox Pride to host open house, resource drive on Oct. 3

Attendees will get a chance to donate things to the center and meet and greet with the board of directors as well as community members.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox Pride will host an open house and resource drive at their new community and outreach center in South Knoxville on October 3.

The open house and the resource drive will take place at 4028 Chapman Highway in downtown Knoxville on the lower level from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. Parking is suggested at Duff park.

Knox Pride is accepting donations for:

Non-perishable food items

Sanitary products

Grooming products

Makeup

Households goods

Knox Pride hopes to use the space for outreach, events, connective services, and resource storage.

You can also donate and help Knox Pride continue to fund the pride center at www.knoxpride.com/donate.

Learn more about the center at knoxpride.com.