Knoxville archaeology dig finds artifacts dating back 1,000 - 3,000 years old

The dig is happening on Cherokee Farm Greenway and people will have a chance to learn more about it during an open house event on Thursday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An archaeology dig in Knoxville is finding artifacts for the history books.

Researchers with the University of Tennessee are digging around the Cherokee Farm Greenway, searching for buried artifacts for thousands of years old.

Specifically, they are digging to find artifacts dating around 3,000 years old — around the time when groups started farming more intensely in the region.

Kandi Hollenbach, an assistant professor of anthropology, said that she is especially interested in artifacts dating this far back. She is one of the organizers of the project, and she said that students have been digging for around three weeks so far.

On Thursday, the archaeologists will also host an open house day at the site, along the greenway. There, anyone interested in the project will have a chance to ask questions about archaeology and learn more about the science behind it.

They will also show off some of the digging techniques that they used to find such old artifacts.