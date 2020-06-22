Knoxville Area Transit buses to return to regular service schedule July 6

Fares will continue to be free and all passengers are asked to wear a mask or face covering while onboard.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Area Transit announced that buses will return to their regular service schedule on July 6, after weekday service had been reduced on several routes in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials with KAT are asking passengers to wear masks as they ride on the bus. They also implemented social distancing guidelines and limited buses to half capacity. Buses are also cleaned more frequently with disinfectants, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Buses will also continue to be fare-free until further notice, according to officials with KAT.

Health officials confirmed 680 coronavirus cases in Knox County on Monday, with 135 active cases. They continue to recommend people practice social distancing and follow CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.