KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Businesses and agencies across the U.S. are taking steps to slow the spread of coronavirus, and Knoxville Area Transit is not any different. On Wednesday, it announced reductions to some of its weekday routes.

The changes start Monday, April 20, and will stay in effect until further notice. A list of weekday route changes can be found below:

Route 11 – Kingston Pike – service every 30 minutes

Route 17 – Sutherland – service once an hour

Route 20 – Central – service once an hour

Route 22 – Broadway – service every 30 minutes

Route 31 – Magnolia – service every 30 minutes

Route 32 – Dandridge – service once an hour

Route 34 – Burlington – service once an hour

Route 40 – South Knoxville – service once an hour

Route 44 – University Park/303 Flats – service every 30 minutes through May 4

Route 45 – Vestal – service once an hour

Orange Line Trolley – ends at 8:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday evenings

Blue Line Trolley – ends at 8:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday evenings

Red and Green Line Trolleys will not be operating

All other weekday and weekend routes will stay the same, according to a press release from KAT.

Routes will also run fare-free and passengers are encouraged to enter buses through the back doors, to maintain social distancing. Buses can only seat 10 people or less, and KAT is sending out additional ones as available if they fill up to maximum capacity.

KAT encourages people to only use their services for essential trips.

More information on route changes can be found online, or by calling (865) 637-3000.