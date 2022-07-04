Knoxville Area Urban League looking for donations for 'Shoes for School' event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Area Urban League aims to provide 2,000 pairs of shoes to area schoolchildren through the 'Shoes for School' event.
You can be part of the 'Shoes for School' event by signing up to sponsor, donating to provide a pair of shoes or sharing the information with someone who could benefit or help.
'Shoes for School' is an annual event that provides new shoes and school supplies for area children. This year marks its 20th anniversary.
The event will be held at Caswell Park in Knoxville on August 6 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
KAUL is partnering with Covenant Health, TVA, Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee, and other non-profit agencies to identify and register children ages 5-12 who need the most assistance.
Here is a list of recommended school supply items to donate:
- Sturdy backpacks for students K-middle school
- Jumbo glue sticks
- Washable markers
- Plastic pencil boxes
- Pencil pouches
- 24-count crayons
- Pencils
- Low-order dry erase markers
- Erasers
- Highlighters
- Composition books
- Notebooks
- Black and red pens
- Colored pencils
- Handheld pencil sharpeners
- Index cards
- Pocket-sized hand sanitizers
- Pocket folders
- Subject dividers
- Wite-Out pens
- Drawing paper
- Graph paper
For more information, click here.