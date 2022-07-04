Knoxville Area Urban League looking for donations for 'Shoes for School' event

The event will be held at Caswell Park in Knoxville on August 6 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Area Urban League aims to provide 2,000 pairs of shoes to area schoolchildren through the 'Shoes for School' event.

You can be part of the 'Shoes for School' event by signing up to sponsor, donating to provide a pair of shoes or sharing the information with someone who could benefit or help.

'Shoes for School' is an annual event that provides new shoes and school supplies for area children. This year marks its 20th anniversary.

The event will be held at Caswell Park in Knoxville on August 6 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

KAUL is partnering with Covenant Health, TVA, Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee, and other non-profit agencies to identify and register children ages 5-12 who need the most assistance.

Here is a list of recommended school supply items to donate:

Sturdy backpacks for students K-middle school

Jumbo glue sticks

Washable markers

Plastic pencil boxes

Pencil pouches

24-count crayons

Pencils

Low-order dry erase markers

Erasers

Highlighters

Composition books

Notebooks

Black and red pens

Colored pencils

Handheld pencil sharpeners

Index cards

Pocket-sized hand sanitizers

Pocket folders

Subject dividers

Wite-Out pens

Drawing paper

Graph paper