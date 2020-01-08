Knoxville Area Urban League hosts drive-through school supplies giveaway on Saturday

Students had the chance to get school supplies while they were on-the-go, from the Knoxville Area Urban League Saturday morning.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Students had the chance to grab school supplies without stepping out of the car Saturday morning during a drive-through school supplies giveaway near downtown Knoxville.

The Knoxville Area Urban League hosted the event, handing out bags filled with school supplies to families that stopped by. People who wanted to pick up school supplies in-person, instead of in a drive-through, could walk up and pick up a pack while socially distancing.

Officials said they had enough supplies for around 3,000 students on Saturday. The event lasted from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. in the Regions Bank parking lot, off Magnolia Avenue. They wore masks while handing out supplies.

Officials also asked participants to wear masks when they drove up to pick up a pack. The supplies included crayons, bags, water bottles, paper and pencils.