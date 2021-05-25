Knoxville business gives $250,000 for disaster relief organization

Samaritan's Purse received a check for $250,000 from Knoxville Wholesale Furniture on Tuesday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A nonprofit's purse got a little bigger on Tuesday, after a Knoxville company gave it $250,000.

Knoxville Wholesale Furniture presented Samaritan's Purse with a check on Tuesday during an event. Tim Harris, the chairman of the company's board, presented the check for the nonprofit.

It is a faith-based organization that works with churches across the world to respond to disaster situations, such as severe weather or famine. The mobilize relief workers through faith-based networks to make sure people are on the ground, helping people in need.