Knoxville business gives $250,000 for disaster relief organization

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A nonprofit's purse got a little bigger on Tuesday, after a Knoxville company gave it $250,000.
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture presented Samaritan's Purse with a check on Tuesday during an event. Tim Harris, the chairman of the company's board, presented the check for the nonprofit.
It is a faith-based organization that works with churches across the world to respond to disaster situations, such as severe weather or famine. The mobilize relief workers through faith-based networks to make sure people are on the ground, helping people in need.
"We come in and we help them rebuild their house to show them hope, to show them love," said Roy Graham, who works with the nonprofit. "So when they provide the funds to be able to do that, it's such a blessing."