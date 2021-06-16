Knoxville City Council approves funds to provide summer programs, job opportunities to at-risk youth

According to a press release, the City will award the grant funding to 13 local agencies to serve approximately 634 young people between June and September.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville City Council has approved funds to provide summer programs and job opportunities to at-risk youth.

On Tuesday night, the City Council approved $199,979.47 in grant funding to serve young people who are at risk for gun violence.

According to a press release, the City will award the grant funding to 13 local agencies to serve approximately 634 young people ages 12-20 between June and September.

The Summer Youth Violence Prevention Small Grants Program, known as Opportunity Youth grants, is a pilot program launched in response to immediate needs for creating safe, healthy, hopeful communities.

Officials said the nearly $200,000 allocated through the grants program is a portion of the $1 million in emergency violence-interruption funding commitment made by Mayor Kincannon and the City Council in February 2021.

Here is a list of the groups receiving allocations from the pilot grants program:

The Bottom: $17,840

Safe Haven: $11,380

Canvas Can Do Miracles: $15,336

YWCA Knoxville and the Tennessee Valley: $19,886

Battlefield Farms: $8,437.48

Penultimate Development: $20,000

Drums Up Guns Down: $20,000

The 5th Woman: $6,500

Sols Write House: $20,000

SEEED Knox: $20,000

Karate Five Association: $13,533.33

MCA Sports Association: $13,533.33

Mynark Tribe: $13,533.33

All agencies are 501c3 nonprofit organizations or have fiscal sponsors, officials said.

The press release also states that grant recipients are required to spend their allocated funding amounts between June and September 2021 on qualifying expenses including:

Stipends or wages

Materials, supplies, or fees

Supportive services like transportation, uniforms, or specialized training

The Opportunity Youth grants program was announced on May 19, and applications were due June 1.

A volunteer committee assisted Community Empowerment staff in reviewing grant applications and determining award amounts.

Members include Reico Hopewell, Executive Director of the Mend House Sober Living Community for Men; Landon Dave, Mesa Airlines pilot and member of the Tennessee Army National Guard; Emma Ellis Cosigua, member of the Neighborhood Advisory Council; and Mayor’s Youth Council member Molly Crawford.

“The selection committee members have a wide range of experiences and service to the Knoxville community,” Community Engagement Manager Kathy Mack said. They brought a diversity of perspectives about how we can support organizations working to reduce violence.”