Knoxville City Council approves new landfill contract, saving $5.2 million

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The City of Knoxville may save millions of dollars after the city council decided to start a new landfill contract Tuesday. Officials said the contract may save taxpayers $5.2 million over 10 years.

They decided to contract with Waste Connections of Tennessee Inc. The company said it would take residents' solid waste at a rate of $19.93 a ton. The contract before cost the city $22.32 a ton.

Officials said that garbage trucks with WCI currently drive around 30 miles roundtrip to another owner's landfill in Anderson County. However, with the new contract, WCI trucks will go to a central transfer station in Knoxville and then drive larger trucks to a landfill in Athens, Tennessee.

"We anticipate increased efficiency by consolidating services with one vendor," Public Service Director Chad Weth said in a press release. "The bottom line is, we’re careful stewards of taxpayer dollars, and WCI will provide services for significantly less money.”