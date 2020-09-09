Knoxville City Council approves new landfill contract, saving $5.2 million

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The City of Knoxville may save millions of dollars after the city council decided to start a new landfill contract Tuesday. Officials said the contract may save taxpayers $5.2 million over 10 years.
They decided to contract with Waste Connections of Tennessee Inc. The company said it would take residents' solid waste at a rate of $19.93 a ton. The contract before cost the city $22.32 a ton.
Officials said that garbage trucks with WCI currently drive around 30 miles roundtrip to another owner's landfill in Anderson County. However, with the new contract, WCI trucks will go to a central transfer station in Knoxville and then drive larger trucks to a landfill in Athens, Tennessee.
"We anticipate increased efficiency by consolidating services with one vendor," Public Service Director Chad Weth said in a press release. "The bottom line is, we’re careful stewards of taxpayer dollars, and WCI will provide services for significantly less money.”
Trucks will also haul refuse from the city's Solid Waste Facility on Elm Street at no cost, according to a release from officials. They said it will increase overall efficiency and help Knoxville save more money.