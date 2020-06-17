Knoxville City Council approves step towards buying bulletproof vests for police

The City Council voted to request a federal grant of nearly $100,000 towards the purchase of bulletproof vests for Knoxville Police.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville City Council met to vote on new policies Tuesday night, one of which was the purchase of bulletproof vests for the police department.

Knoxville Police requested the purchase, according to the agenda for the meeting. The council approved the purchase, as well as a request to apply for a federal grant which would knock down the price of the vests to half their original cost.

The grant would come through the Bulletproof Vest Partnership Grant Act of 2016 and would give Knoxville leaders $98,723 towards the purchase. Without the grant, the bulletproof vests would cost $197,446.