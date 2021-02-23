Knoxville City Council meets on proposals on stopping violent crime and new zone for encampments

On the agenda was a resolution that would create zoning districts for temporary encampments housing people experiencing homelessness, as well as many other proposals

The Knoxville City Council is scheduled to meet Friday evening to discuss several notable proposals.

On the agenda was one resolution that would create a new kind of zoning district for temporary encampments that house people experiencing homelessness. The resolution was requested by Councilmember Amelia Parker.

Specifically, it would request the Knoxville-Knox County Planning Commission to make a recommendation on creating the new zoning district, or a new overlay district so that members could create regulations for temporary encampments, according to the proposal.

The resolution says that the City of Knoxville takes a housing-first approach to help people experiencing homelessness and that encampments are not an appropriate long-term solution. It also says that it could be beneficial to establish a zoning district allowing encampments to operate temporarily under certain circumstances.

The council will also consider a proposal allowing Mayor Indya Kincannon to apply for a $1.2 million "Internet Crimes Against Children" grant from the Tennessee Office of Criminal Justice Programs. The grant would be used to create a strategy to help the city prevent digital crime against children, with help from other institutions.

The Knoxville Police Department also proposed a resolution allowing them to apply for the 2021 Edward Byrne Criminal Justice Innovation Program Grant. The grand would provide $1 million to fund efforts to combat serious and violent crimes in the community.

In a description of the grant's goals, it says:

"Designed with priorities focused on reducing serious and violent crime, including gun violence, dismantling gang activity in strengthening the local capacity to combat drug abuse."

It also encourages an approach centered on four core elements: targeting crime where it is concentrated, increasing community and resident engagement to prevent crime, improving the use of data and research to guide crime-prevention programs and building partnerships to enhance trust.

Kincannon also said that she would propose a $1 million budget amendment to go towards stopping violence in the city.