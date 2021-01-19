Knoxville City Council seeking members for African American Equity Restoration Task Force

People interested in joining the task force are asked to submit a letter of interest, with a biography and résumé, to the City Council Office by Monday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People interested in supporting African American communities in Knoxville can now join a task force dedicated to helping uplift them.

The Knoxville City Council Office announced Tuesday that they were accepting letters of interest from people interested in serving on the African American Equity Restoration Task Force. Anyone interested in working with the task force should submit a letter of interest, a biography and a résumé.

Officials said that the task force will be comprised of business, community, financial, education, faith, healthcare, youth and city leaders. The administration will also commit $100 million by applying for local, private, state and federal grants over a 10 year period to support the task force's solutions.

In December, the Knoxville City Council unanimously passed a resolution that apologized for past actions hurting African American communities and works to address equity restoration. It was requested by Vice Mayor Gwen McKenzie, and specifically apologizes for Urban Renewal projects between 1959-1974 that displaced more than 2,500 families, as well as Black-owned businesses.

As a result, families declined further into poverty and were moved into new housing projects which left them isolated in segregated areas.

Submissions to work with the task force ay be made by email to the City Recorder at wjohnson@knoxvilletn.gov or in person at the City Council Office, 400 Main Street Suite 467.