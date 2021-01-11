Knoxville City Council to meet for vote on new affordable housing, COVID-19 relief spending and New Year's events

The Knoxville City Council is meeting the same day as Election Day, when city residents will choose who they want represent them in the coming years.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville City Council is gathering in the City-County Building Tuesday night to vote on several resolutions related to affordable housing and spending to support transportation and initiatives from the Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee.

They will vote on whether to spend up to $2,000,000 from federal American Rescue Plan Funds to support city residents. The money would be spent in two ways, both supporting CAC services.

The first will commit $700,000 for CAC programs and activities. This money will fund upgrades to facilities to help the organization meet public health meets and provide additional programming meant to improve access to health and social services.

It will also help the organization's case management services, helping families with programs meant to help them increase income and find work. The money will also help cover pay for CAC workers who provide in-person services across the community.

An additional $1,300,000 in funds may be committed to supporting the CAC's transportation services. It will help them provide on-demand transportation to support people's connection to the workforce, while also providing services to differently-abled people and senior citizens who may have mobility disparities.

The money would also help provide medical and non-medical services for patients experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, in coordination with the Knox County Health Department.

The council will also vote on whether to commit $1,980,000 from the Affordable Rental Development Fund to build 66 new affordable housing units for low-income housing. The units would be located at 4755 Romeo Way and 4810 Elder Road.

The money would be provided as a 30-year forgivable loan, secured with a Deed of Trust. Inskip Flats will build the units. Half of them will have two bedrooms and one bathroom, while the other half will have three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Housing Choice Section 8 vouchers will be accepted at the location, and rents will be held at market rates for the Knoxville area with an affordability period of 30 years. Construction is expected to begin in December 2021 and be completed by January 2023.

They will also vote to commit $26,100 for large-scale displays during Knoxville's Celebration of Lights starting November 26. The money will also be used to move the New Year's ball drop to the Sunsphere.

The Celebration of Lights will kick off on Nov. 26 with live music, fireworks, snow and lasers as well as a multicultural component where groups can showcase how holidays are celebrated across the world. The event is sponsored by Regal.

The city council will also vote on whether to move the city's New Year's events to the Sunsphere from Market Square. In the resolution, officials said the new location would provide more space and will feature live music, free activities, food trucks, a laser show and a ball drop from the Sunsphere. There will also be fireworks celebrating the start of 2022. The event will be sponsored by Lowes.