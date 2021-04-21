Knoxville City Council to meet in-person, after more than a year of virtual meetings

Officials said that the Knoxville City Council will begin meeting in person once again, starting April 29.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville City Council is planning to meet in person this month, after more than a year of meetings held through Zoom calls and online.

Officials said that they are planning to return to in-person meetings after Governor Bill Lee's Executive Order 78 expires, on April 28. The order allowed government meetings to be held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first in-person meeting of the Knoxville City Council will be the day after the order expires, on April 29.

The order first took effect in March 2020, when cases of COVID-19 began to be reported in Tennessee.

That meeting will be a workshop on the Housing and Neighborhood Development Department's annual action plan. Then, on May 4, the city council will meet for its regular meeting.

The Knoxville Beer Board will also resume in-person meetings. Their next meeting is scheduled for May 18. They will meet in the City-County Building, at 400 Main Street.

The Knoxville community is welcome to attend in-person meetings, according to a release from officials, but safety restrictions will be in place. Masks will be required for the public, as well as staff and elected officials.

Anyone who refuses to wear a mask will be required to sit on the balcony of the Main Assembly Room. A podium and microphone will be available there for people who sign up to speak during public forum sessions.

The total capacity of the Main Assembly Room is 110 seats, with 69 seats on the main floor and 41 seats on the balcony.